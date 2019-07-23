ATHENS – A capital murder warrant was issued Monday in Limestone County for Fred Sommerville, 47, in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife and an Ardmore man killed at his home Thursday night, Sheriff Mike Blakely said.
Sommerville, whose estranged wife lived in Ardmore, Tennessee, was arrested on other charges in Pickens County west of Tuscaloosa on Friday after a pursuit by the Aliceville Police Department, Blakely said during a news conference Monday night.
Sommerville’s estranged wife, Lakresha Sommerville, was found dead in the front passenger seat of her vehicle that Fred Sommerville was driving, and “she had been dead for several hours,” according to Blakely.
“At this time, we’re still investigating” where Lakresha Sommerville was shot, Blakely said.
“We can put (Fred Sommerville) at our victim’s residence (in Ardmore, Alabama) at the time of the murder,” he said,
Bruce Cosman, 74, was found lying in the backyard of his residence in south Ardmore on Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Hiswife had reported that the couple heard noises and he went outside to investigate, and then she heard multiple gunshots, according to the office.
The mother of Lakresha Sommerville, 39, filed a missing person report at about midnight Thursday, according to Blakely.
Fred Sommerville was in the Pickens County Jail in Carrollton charged there with first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude, with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records. Pickens County is between Tuscaloosa and the Mississippi line.
“I don’t know when we’ll be bringing (Fred Sommerville) back to Limestone County,” Blakely said.
The investigation is ongoing, Blakely said.
“We’ve got a lot more work that needs to be done,” the sheriff said, praisingthe work of the office’s investigators. ”I feel very good about this case.”
Blakely said he wanted to hold the news conference before completing the investigation to “calm the fears of people there in the Ardmore area.”
There’s no indication that either of the Sommervilles and Cosman knew each other, Blakely said. “There’s no reason to believe” there are other victims, he said.
Lakresha Sommerville was shot once in the head, and Cosman was shot two or three times, the sheriff said. Cosman’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, and the sheriff’s office hasn’t received results of Cosman’s autopsy yet.
The weapon hasn’t been recovered yet, he said.
The capital murder case isn’t connected to the shooting death of a woman that occurred in Madison County earlier last week, Blakely said.
