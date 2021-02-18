The inclement weather in Limestone County is again having an impact on COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Athens Limestone Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed today.
Everyone with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible, and people are asked to avoid calling the hospital so that the scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.
The Limestone County Health Department will delay opening today until noon for second dose vaccine patients. The department will continue to honor all missed vaccine appointments this afternoon, Friday and next week.
Also, Athens Utilities has crews out responding to outages, with about 350 customers this morning being impacted.
