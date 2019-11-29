The Christmas holiday season came to downtown Athens last weekend. The city's annual Christmas Open House was packed full of shopping, skating and even a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The event was sponsored by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens Main Street. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
