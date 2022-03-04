The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced on Thursday that it has received confirmation that a harvested American wigeon, which is a wild duck, in Limestone County was infected with Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
This appears to be one of the first confirmed cases of HPAI in Alabama.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the case.
Eurasian H5 HPAI was detected in South Carolina in January, and it has been detected in 14 other states since then.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Eurasian H5 HPAI’s risk to humans is low.
The virus can infect the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds and can spread rapidly to cause a high mortality rate in infected birds, according to the ADCNR release.
Wild birds can be infected with avian influenza without appearing sick, ADCNR stated.
Hunters are asked to minimize direct contact with wild birds by using gloves.
If contact occurs, wash your hands with soap and water and change clothes before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.