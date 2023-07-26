ATHENS — Mason Sisk’s danger to society was pitted against his potential for rehabilitation Tuesday as a judge pondered how to sentence the teenager for killing his father, stepmother and three siblings.
Family members, friends, law enforcement officers and a retired prison warden spoke during the sentencing hearing. Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise did not determine the sentence. He said he would balance factors that the law requires and would schedule another hearing “in the near future.”
The judge has two choices: life in prison without parole, or life with parole possible after 30 years. Prosecutors asked for four consecutive sentences of life without parole. Defense attorneys asked for concurrent sentences of life with the possibility of parole.
Because of his age, Mason Sisk is not eligible for the death penalty. He was 14 when his family was killed Sept. 2, 2019, at their house on Ridge Road in Elkmont. He is 18 now.
A jury convicted him on April 27 on four counts of capital murder — one for killing multiple people and three for killing children under age 14. Defense attorney Shay Golden said then that Sisk would appeal the conviction.
The victims were Mason Sisk’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4; and brother, Colson, 6 months.
On Tuesday, the prosecution presented often-emotional statements — some in person and some in writing, read aloud by other people — from law enforcement officers and relatives of Mary Sisk. Defense witnesses included Mason’s girlfriend, her father, a family friend, Mason’s aunt and the ex-warden.
Mason, sitting at the defense table in black-and-gray-striped jail clothes, showed little reaction and did not speak to the court.
Several witnesses said that Mason had shown no remorse. Some said he had a difficult relationship with his birth mother, who was a substance abuser who died, and that Mary, his stepmother, loved him, as did her extended family. Some said John, his father, could be drunken and abusive.
Kristin King, a Limestone County sheriff’s investigator at the crime scene, testified first. She saw children’s backpacks, a pink blanket at a girl’s body, Lego creations, and “a mother nursing her child,” both victims.
“The images of that day will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.
---
'A sick monster'
Witnesses from Mary’s family described anguish resulting from the killings and subsequent deaths, including those of a grandmother and a new baby.
District Attorney Brian Jones read aloud statements from Deputy Rhett McNatt, who said that Mason deprived the children of love, kisses, dates, marriage and children, and from former Deputy Justin Fields, who said he left law enforcement after seeing the work of “a sick monster.”
“You deserve to be put away,” Douglas Prater, Mary’s brother, told Mason. “… This is justice for the lives of family members that you’ve taken away.” He said Mason might “earn” his burial plot next to family members if he could “bring something positive to this world.”
Mary’s sister Katie Prater noted that Mary was planning to start work on a doctoral degree.
“Mason, I will never understand why you did it,” she said. “You show no remorse. … I hope you are in prison for the rest of your life.”
In a written statement that was read in court, Mary’s sister Bridgette Prater Smith said that she lost a baby girl when she was 6 months pregnant. It happened the day before Mason’s trial started.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Clemmons told the judge that “it is hard to imagine circumstances more heinous or more catastrophic.” She said a baby should be safest at his mother’s breast. “There’s no evidence that this defendant can be rehabilitated,” she said.
Testifying for the defense, Matt “Gator” Paddie — a friend of John Sisk and his family — said the family seemed happy and noted that Mason played on the beach with them in Florida just before the shootings.
“As big as Mary’s heart was, she would not want anybody to turn their back on that guy,” he said about Mason.
Lola Holladay, Mason’s girlfriend, said he never argued or showed aggression and often apologized. She said he was crying and hyperventilating when he called her after the crime. She said she did not believe he did it.
“I’ve never seen him do anything bad,” she said.
Her father, Whit Holladay, said Mason was kind to his family but he observed frictions in Mason’s family.
If Mason goes to prison, “he’ll be owned by at least one, probably two, maybe more people (inmates),” said Holladay, who has served time. He called Mason “an innocent boy” and “a great kid.”
Amanda Rivera-Brigibo, John’s sister, said she did not believe Mason killed his family and she would want to stay involved with him if he got out of prison.
“He’d have nowhere to go,” she said. “He’d have to come to my house. … I would take him today.”
She said the fact that John’s body was found in bed looked suspicious because John had not slept in bed in 20 years.
David Wise, retired warden of St. Clair Correctional Facility in St. Clair County, said the possibility of parole gives prisoners hope, which is “the single best management tool we have as correctional professionals.”
He said inmates will target a teenager among them, and they follow the news.
“Inmates know who he is now,” he said. “They are absolutely thinking about him. They’re taking bets on which facility he’ll go to, I promise you.”
Defense attorney Michael Sizemore said that Mason “has vast potential to be rehabilitated” if given the opportunity.
Responding to the defense, DA Jones said the case is not about bad decisions someone made or hope for rehabilitation.
Mason planned to kill his parents and stole a gun, Jones said.
“He just assassinated everybody because he got fed up.”
He said that when children and adults fear danger, “he’s what we’re afraid of.” Pointing to Mason, Jones told the judge, “That’s probably one of the most dangerous people who’ll ever stand before you in a courtroom.”
Jones said people can sleep better “knowing that he’s never going to get out.”
