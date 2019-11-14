TANNER — An Athens woman accused of threatening to kill someone at a high school has been banned from all nearby schools for life.
The News Courier reports Lakresha Shambre Cosby, 26, of Athens was arrested last month on a menacing charge. A Limestone County sheriff’s report says an armed person outside Tanner High was reported Oct. 29. It says the victim told a responding deputy that Cosby had confronted them and pulled out a gun, aiming it at their head and saying, “I’ll kill you.”
The report says Cosby was pulled away by bystanders, allowing the victim to escape and call authorities. Cosby wasn’t arrested until the victim later filed a separate complaint with the county court.
