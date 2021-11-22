A Madison County woman was charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter after a crash that killed an Athens man Saturday night on U.S. 31 near Calhoun Community College, authorities said.
James Ben Crowley, 53, was fatally injured when his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, of Meridianville, according to Alabama troopers. Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the collision occurred about 7 p.m. at mile marker 362 close to the intersection of U.S. 31 and Sandy Road.
Asuncion, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested at the scene for DUI and taken to Limestone County Jail, according to troopers. She was released Sunday after posting $102,500 bail, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation is continuing, troopers said.
