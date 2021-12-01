ATHENS — A woman was charged with drug trafficking after narcotics agents with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be a drug transaction, the sheriff said Wednesday.
April Caroline Christensen, 38, is in Limestone County Jail with no bail set after she was apprehended by authorities.
She was found to have 54 grams of fentanyl and $3,080 in her vehicle when she was stopped at the Town Center shopping center, Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine, and 2 milligrams can cause an overdose.
“This is excellent work by our narcotics unit,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “Anytime this dangerous narcotic can be removed from the streets of our county, we are saving lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.