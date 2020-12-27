ATHENS — An unidentified woman died this morning after colliding head-on with an Athens man who drove left of center, according to state troopers.
The wreck, on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road, about 5 miles south of Athens, occurred at 6:15 a.m. Athens resident Eric Carson King, 19, was driving the Chevrolet Monte Carlo that crossed the center line, according to trooper Brandon Bailey, and alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor. The unidentified woman was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart.
Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman died of her injuries, Bailey said.
