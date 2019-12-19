ATHENS — Two women were arrested Wednesday after an undercover operation and search determined they were operating an illegitimate massage establishment on U.S. 72 West in Athens, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Yu Guiying, 61, and Qingying Zhang, 54, who are both from China and living in Athens, were charged with second-degree promoting prostitution and are in the Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $2,500 each, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young.
Young said several citizens provided information indicating that Asian Massage at 802 U.S. 72 West was not a legitimate massage establishment. Investigators conducted an undercover operation, obtained a search warrant for the business and seized equipment, furniture and about $10,400 in cash, the office said.
The investigation is ongoing.
