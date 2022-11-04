The $13 million project to widen Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of U.S. 31 continues to cause sporadic traffic congestion 2½ weeks before a large travel center is scheduled to open in the area, and conditions for motorists won't ease completely for another 18 months.
Officials say the widening project, which extends to the Interstate 65 overpass, may not be finished until spring of 2024 even though significant progress has been made.
Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation north region spokesman, said substantial work on the project remains and work on the new eastbound lanes must be finished before improvements to the existing road, which will become westbound lanes, can begin.
“Among things that have had a significant amount of work accomplished are structure demolition, underground tank removal, utility relocations and grading,” Burkett said. “The eastbound bridges, eastbound bridge culvert, grading and roadway base are partially constructed.”
He said there have been utility conflicts that the project contractor has had to work around, and they have been a controlling factor for when road work can proceed. The project was originally slated to be completed in summer 2023. Due to issues like the utility conflicts, he said, ALDOT now anticipates the spring 2024 completion date.
“It’s later calendar-wise than initially estimated, but contracts for road projects are typically based on working time rather than calendar deadlines,” Burkett said. “Things like utility conflicts can affect the working time within a calendar period because the contractor may be waiting for access.”
The new 53,470-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center with 120 fueling stations is scheduled to open Nov. 21 at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road. Burkett said ALDOT plans to install temporary signals at the I-65/Huntsville Brownsferry interchange and they may have a phase where they are flashing before Nov. 21, but they won't become operational until the travel center opens. Permanent traffic signals at the interchange have been erected but will remain inactive until later.
Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said there is heavy traffic congestion on Huntsville Brownsferry Road while the construction is ongoing and the temporary signals will help.
"Right now, it’s kind of like in a halfway-between state (with inactive signals) and it’s really starting to add the congestion," Griffin said.
Burkett said paving on the new eastbound lanes of Huntsville Brownsferry began this week and ALDOT will continue to complete the bridge over a creek and culverts. The overpass at I-65 has been widened but hasn't been fully opened.
“Once the new eastbound side of the road is complete, possibly in spring of next year, all traffic will be shifted to that side so work can begin on the westbound, existing side of the road,” Burkett said. “Also, there will be improvements made at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Huntsville Brownsferry, which are currently waiting on utilities to finish up.”
The contract amount of the project is $13,306,739, Burkett said. He said the project is a part of Rebuild Alabama, developed by ALDOT’s Design Bureau.
Other roadwork
The Huntsville Brownsferry Road widening is one of several projects on roads between Athens and the southeast area of Limestone County where Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and other industries are located.
Kelly Schrimsher, Huntsville director of communications, said Greenbrier Parkway is now connected to Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 and the connector was opened to traffic on June 1. She said a traffic signal has been activated at the intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road as part of the project.
Paving that began on U.S. 31 on June 21 is essentially complete, Burkett said.
“The paving that was recently done on U.S. 31 in Limestone County was routine maintenance resurfacing,” he said. “These projects did not include the intersection of U.S. 31 and Huntsville Brownsferry because that intersection will be modified as part of the Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304 project.”
Burkett said the U.S. 31 resurfacing involved two projects totaling 8.57 miles.
The projects, he said, were “4.85 miles from Thomas L. Hammons Road, near Pryor Field Regional Airport, to Huntsville Brownsferry Road and 3.72 miles from Huntsville Brownsferry to U.S. 72 in Athens.”
There is only minor work left on one of the projects, Burkett said.
“The north project has been accepted and the south project only lacks some minor punch list work,” he said.
Burkett said the two projects totaling about $5.9 million were completed on time. He said the projects were not a part of Rebuild Alabama.
“However, I would point out that Rebuild Alabama contributes indirectly to all projects," he said, by freeing up other money designated for roads to be used elsewhere.
