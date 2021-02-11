The project to widen the Interstate 65 overpass at Huntsville-Brownsferry Road is proceeding, with state transportation officials expecting the work could be complete later this year or early in 2022.
The $2.8 million Rebuild Alabama overpass project is the first significant step in expanding and improving the corridor from U.S. 31 to Greenbrier Parkway. The contractor Miller & Miller is removing part of the existing bridge in preparation for the overpass widening.
“They have been removing the old barrier rail on the south side of the existing bridge and placing a temporary barrier,” said Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s North Region. Burkett said it was necessary to close interstate lanes for three days while the contractor worked directly over the roadway.
Burkett said workers are starting to drive piling to build the bridge foundations.
“Basically, what they will be doing is constructing another bridge next to the existing bridge,” he said. “When complete, the two will function as a single bridge. The project will probably take about a year.”
Burkett said that during the construction, “there could be single-lane closures at any time, but closures of an entire roadway — northbound or southbound — with detour will only occur on a few occasions when it must be done for the safety of the traveling public,” he said. That would include work like setting girders and painting the bridge.
The bridge project will set the stage for the next phase: expanding Huntsville-Brownsferry Road west of I-65. An additional two travel lanes will be built between U.S. 31 and I-65 where Huntsville-Brownsferry has been designated Alabama 304. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
“The project to expand the roadway (west of I-65) is currently scheduled to be bid in May,” Burkett said. “Beginning construction, of course, is dependent on review of bids, award of contract and issuance of notice to proceed, which can take up to a couple of months altogether.” He said utility relocations are already underway and will be ongoing in the meantime.
---
I-565 widening
Another Rebuild Alabama project in the area is the widening of Interstate 565 over the course of about 7½ miles — from a half-mile west of Interstate 65 to a quarter-mile west of County Line Road.
Reed Contracting is the contractor for the $14.3 million project, which should bring some relief from traffic congestion that will be further impacted by the $2.3 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and supplier facilities being built in the Greenbrier area. The plant operation is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs and produce up to 300,000 vehicles a year.
“With the actual widening of I-565 mostly completed last year, it’s just a matter of waiting for warmer weather so that Reed can resurface the entire corridor in Limestone County to complete the project,” Burkett said.
A Mazda Toyota spokeswoman said production is still on schedule to start later this year.
“We have about 1,200 total employees at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing as of February,” said Toni Eberhart. “We still have approximately 2,500 production team member opportunities available that we are actively accepting applications for right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.