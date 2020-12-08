Eastbound traffic on Interstate 565 could experience delays Wednesday while a contractor shifts and restripes lanes just west of County Line Road, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The contractor on the I-565 widening and resurfacing project in Limestone County will be working on the eastbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and single-lane closures could result.

In the Rebuild Alabama project, Reed Contracting is widening and resurfacing more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Interstate 65 to just west of County Line Road to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.

