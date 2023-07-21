ATHENS — Work has begun on a park next to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives that will commemorate U.S. armed services' participation in various wars, and organizers hope it can open by Veterans Day.
A Limestone County Commission crew this week began tearing down a house and two storage buildings on the site of the future Alabama Veterans Park.
Sandy Thompson, Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives director, said there will be many different elements to the new park, including the museum’s MGM-52 Lance missile artifact and a military helicopter that's no longer in use.
The park is "going to have a walkway with a burn pit in the middle for flag retirement ceremonies like the Scouts'," Thompson said. "Then it will have monuments to each war … and either stones or something on the monuments with the six branches of service.
"We’ll have flagpoles, and we’ll have power in case anyone wants to have a ceremony out there, like a military ceremony.”
The park will be lit at night, Thompson said.
“We’ll have benches in there,” she said. “There’s going to be trees so it’s going to be a peaceful place for quiet reflection.”
No names of local military veterans will be displayed, Thompson said.
“We’re not going to have any named and we won’t name the people that were missing in action or killed in war,” she said. “Somebody always tends to be forgotten.”
Thompson said she would like to see the park operational by Nov. 11, when Veterans Day is observed.
The park will be located on 8,700 square feet at 100 W. Pryor St. in Athens. The museum, which is at 114 W. Pryor St., in January purchased the land that will become the park. The property included a house and two storage buildings.
At Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting, the commission approved performing the demolition labor and debris removal of the house and storage buildings with only the cost of dumping to be reimbursed by the museum.
The commission resolution stated, “The commission finds that this work will accomplish a public purpose and (be) beneficial to the community at large.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the commission tries to help the museum when it can.
“We’re doing the labor as an in-kind; we do things for them in-kind,” he said. “The cost out of pocket for the dumping, they’re paying. … That Veterans Museum is our museum, too, so we try to help keep it going as much as we can.”
The demolition work started Monday and is being done by a crew from Commissioner Danny Barksdale’s District 2. He said it should only take a few days to tear down the buildings.
“It’s a small house; it’ll just be a matter of tearing it up, throwing it on the dump truck, and taking it to the landfill,” Barksdale said. “Our landfill doesn’t accept construction waste so we’re having to take it to Decatur to one that does accept construction waste.”
Museum officials have been discussing building Alabama Veterans Park, Thompson said, since moving into its new building about two years ago.
"We were just able to purchase the property in January," she said. "We have an architect, and we have our plans already."
Thompson said the park has been in the works “for about six months in actual work, but for a long time before that.”
She said her favorite part of the park is the honor it will bring to those who have served and are still serving. She said the park will be open to everyone and believes it will be a tourist destination. Thompson hopes people that visit the park will see that they are honoring the sacrifices made by the military.
“Not only the people who gave their life for us, but the people who serve every day,” she said. “We don’t think about it, but there are people out there now away from home, away from their families, that are making the ultimate sacrifice, being away for your freedom.”
Thompson said bids will go out for the park in August. She said the cost of purchasing the property and constructing the park will be around $450,000.
