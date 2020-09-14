The U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road intersection in Limestone County will have lane closures due to traffic signal work beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Limestone County officials.
In a news release, the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said a contractor will be working on the intersection to cut two loops for traffic signal detection. It said the loops will be cut on the westbound (turning southbound on Mooresville) turn lane on U.S. 72 and on the northbound lane of Mooresville Road.
“There will be lane closures on Mooresville Road and Highway 72, but there should not be any detours,” the agency said. The work may continue into Wednesday morning.
