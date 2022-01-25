The contractor for the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to resume work at the U.S. 31 and Hobbs Street intersection at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This will require closure of the outside lanes on U.S. 31 and turning movements from Hobbs Street onto U.S. 31. There is currently no complete timeline for the work. Motorists should use Forrest Street as a detour.
