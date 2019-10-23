ATHENS — A community design workshop hosted by the City of Athens to get input on redeveloping the former Pilgrim’s Pride plant property on Pryor Street is scheduled for several days in early November.
The public work sessions to get community input will be Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Athens City Hall at 200 W. Hobbs St., north of the Limestone County Courthouse Square.
A public opening presentation will be Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m., and a closing presentation and review will be Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m.
The City Council in May selected Nashville-based Farmer Morgan to explore potential uses for the site at Pryor Street and Sussex Drive and work with the city to develop a master plan.
