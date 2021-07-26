A wreck has the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of U.S. 72 shut down and they could be closed for several hours, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Troopers are working the wreck and told Johnson multiple vehicles are involved.
Johnson said he has been advised that interstate traffic is backed up. He said motorists can detour onto U.S. 31. He did not know how long the lanes will be shut down.
