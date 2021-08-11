The nonprofit North Alabama Zoological Society announced plans Tuesday to bring a zoo to Limestone County, although the group still needs $11 million in funding to buy the land and a spokesman projected completion of phase 1 of the project will take more than three years.
As planned, the zoological park would span 279 acres. The central portion of the park, a traditional walking zoo, would be between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31, just north of Martin Line Road.
According to city of Athens spokeswoman Holly Hollman, the park will be located on old farmland across the interstate from the site where Buc-ee’s is being built in Athens.
North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS) spokesman Ethan Fitzgerald said the group would work with civic and business leaders to secure the needed funding.
"In the park, there will be three Adventure Trek Areas representing national parks and preserves from North America, Asia, and Africa. Beyond observing wildlife, guests will be able to ride horses, zipline, and safari through these areas," according to a statement issued by Huntsville-based NALZS, which was formed in 2019. It would also include an aquarium.
The second phase of the project would be a 200-acre property along Limestone Creek in Madison that "will focus on sustainable farming research for humans and animals," according to the statement. Agricultural products from the site would be used to feed zoo animals and to supply restaurants at the zoo.
Fitzgerald said it was too early to know what types of animals would be at the zoo.
“Depending on funding, we are at minimum three-plus years from building/completing phase one," he said in an email. "At most, it could take a decade to complete the development.”
While the zoo is being completed, he said, guests would be able to visit the park.
The zoo site is outside Athens city limits but would be served by Athens Utilities, Hollman said.
California-based development firm Lansing Companies is purchasing the 687-acre site that will include the 279-acre zoological park as well as the 200-acre Madison property, according to the statement, and NALZS plans to buy the two properties from the firm for $11 million.
Greg Lansing, CEO of Lansing Companies, was quoted in the NALZS statement as saying the zoo would provide an economic benefit for the area.
"... We expect it will bring substantial economic growth to the I-65 corridor that will be a catalyst for further highly beneficial projects in not only Huntsville, but also nearby Athens and Decatur," he said.
According to its website, NALZS was formed for the purpose of building the zoological park, and Executive Director Ethan Woodruff said in the statement north Alabama is ready for a zoo.
"We have been working on the project for the last two years setting the groundwork for creating a much-wanted experience in our area," he said.
The park will be built according to Association of Zoos and Aquariums standards, according to the statement, with the goal of being accredited by that association during its first year of operation.
