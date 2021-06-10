Decatur police say they're investigating a fatal shooting this afternoon at 3023 U.S. 31 South and have a suspect in custody.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m., and officers responding to the scene just south of Cedar Lake Road found a male with a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the identity of the suspect or victim.
