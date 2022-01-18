During a domestic altercation in Falkville, a man was shot by another man Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said a shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 950 block of Pleasant Country Road, and the victim found a short time later in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road, south of Falkville.
“The victim received a single shot in the torso between his stomach and chest and was transported by helicopter to Huntsville,” Swafford said. “He appeared to be in serious, but stable condition.”
Swafford said investigators are continuing to collect details, and as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, no arrest had been made. He said the victim was a 33 year old from the Ebenezer community.
"We still don't know what caused the altercation," he said.
Lifeguard ambulance service and Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
— Michael Wetzel
