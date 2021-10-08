HUNTSVILLE — A $15 million expansion will add a lot more space to Space Camp, with Boeing making a $3.5 million donation toward the project at the state-run U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the more than 40,000-square-foot building, which will include a 1,000-seat auditorium, 10 classrooms, laboratories and a permanent home for U.S. Cyber Camp, which focuses on computer technology.
Other companies and individuals made additional donations, and the state provided an economic development grant for construction, which officials said would cost about 40% more than first anticipated because of increased costs for materials and labor.
The coronavirus pandemic delayed the project, which already is underway and is set to open in March 2023.
