Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported locally today by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The death total from the disease increased by one to 11 for Morgan County. Limestone County also recorded an additional death and now has 7 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Morgan County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and now has had 1,784 total cases.
Limestone County had 26 news cases reported for a total of 930.
Lawrence County had five new cases for a total of 210 with no deaths.
