Two Decatur residents have been charged after a pursuit that began near Hartselle and resulted in an deputy being injured by a law enforcement dog's bite, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.
As deputies responded Monday night to a disturbance call with a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Nesmith Street near Hartselle, they saw the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, the office said. The driver didn’t stop and deputies pursued the vehicle into Decatur, where the subjects jumped from the vehicle near Sandlin Road, the office said.
The office said that, after a short search, deputies arrested the driver, Luis Angel Ortiz, 19, of Decatur, for attempting to elude, a misdemeanor, and multiple traffic offenses, and his bail was set at $4,000. A second 19-year-old from Decatur was arrested for attempting to elude, and his bail was set at $300, according to the office.
During the search, deputy Bethany Betterton was injured, the Sheriff's Office said. She was maintaining a perimeter when a K9 from another agency was being deployed, and the K9 mistakenly bit Betterton on the leg. The K9 released Betterton when commanded to by its handler, the office said.
Betterton sustained bite/puncture wounds and was treated and released from Decatur Morgan Hospital, and a full recovery is expected, the office said.
Deputies were assisted by Decatur and Priceville police.
