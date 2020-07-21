A traffic stop near the East Acres housing complex led to two people being charged with drug possession on Monday, according to the Decatur police.
Police said Grant Thomas Gaines, 22, and Leanne Michelle Ferryman, 20, both of 1201 North St. S.E., Decatur, were arrested on multiple charges.
Gaines is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and two charges of possession of controlled substance. He was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500.
Ferryman faces the same charges and a misdemeanor and is in jail with bail set at $4,800.
Investigators were patrolling East Acres when they observed a silver Toyota Camry run a red light. During the traffic stop, officers found the occupants to be in possession of methamphetamines, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pills, THC gummies and marijuana packaged for sale, according to a statement released by the police department.
