Two Decatur residents are facing multiple charges after Decatur police discovered drugs and a firearm in their vehicle during a traffic top on Monday, according to a police spokesperson.
Driver Shannon Turner, 45, and his passenger April Hamilton, 40, were also found to have multiple outstanding felony warrants when stopped in the 300 block of Beltline Road Southwest, spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said.
She said during the course of the investigation, the two were found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.
The two were transported to the Morgan County Jail where Turner’s bail was set at $15,100 and Hamilton’s bail at $12,600.
