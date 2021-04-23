Two people died in a seven-vehicle wreck Thursday evening on Interstate 65 in Dodge City, south of Cullman, according to Alabama state troopers.
Troopers said that at about 5 p.m., a 2008 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Lee Everett Warren, 37, of Moulton, struck the rear of a 2011 Chevy Traverse driven by Nickey Nile Miller, 70, of Joppa. Both Miller and his passenger, Brenda Nickens Miller, 72, also of Joppa, were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. A 2018 KIA Rio also was struck in the rear by the Chevy.
The driver of the KIA sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, troopers said.
Warren and the occupants of the other vehicles were not injured, according to troopers.
