Two Decatur residents have been charged with a robbery in Southeast Decatur last week and remain in Morgan County Jail, according to authorities.
Decatur police said Kayla Cunningham, 20, and Christian Cunningham were developed as suspects in the March 16 incident where the victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 1900 block of Locust Street.
The suspects were located Wednesday and later charged with first-degree robbery.
They are in the county jail with bail set at $75,000 each.
