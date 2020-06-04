Two recent graduates of local high schools were named winners of a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced today.
Drew Robinson, a recent graduate of Austin High from Decatur, and Josh Topliss, a recent Hartselle High graduate from Decatur, were chosen to receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at their chosen colleges. Officials from each college chose their scholarship winners from a pool of 15,000 National Merit finalists
Robinson will attend UAB in the fall. He plans to go to medical school to be a neurosurgeon. Topliss will attend the University of Alabama and study aerospace engineering.
