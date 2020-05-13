Two local high school seniors were named winners of the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this week.
Luke Farris, of Athens High School, and Charles Pride, a Decatur resident who attends Westminster Christian Academy in Huntsville, were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
