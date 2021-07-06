Two men were found dead, including one from a fatal shooting in Decatur, during the July 4 holiday weekend in separate incidents in Morgan County, according to authorities.
Decatur Police Capt. Jeremy Hayes said Keith E. Nelms of Decatur was apparently shot by a male family member in a "domestic disturbance" in the 200 block of Hillside Road Southwest early Sunday morning.
Hayes, commander of criminal investigation for the department, said Nelms died from a single shot from a handgun. Hayes said the incident occurred about 1 a.m.
In the other death investigation, the body of a man was found shortly before noon Monday in the Tennessee River in northeast Morgan County, according to the Sheriff's Office. The identity of the man had not been determined as of late Monday afternoon.
In the Decatur shooting, no charges had been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, and the case is still under investigation, Hayes said. The body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy and a preliminary report should be available today, Hayes said.
Nelms’ longtime friend Keith Knighten said Nelms was known for telling funny stories and for being a very likable guy.
“When I heard he was killed (Sunday morning), I couldn’t believe it,” Knighten said. “I still can’t believe it.”
He said Nelms and he were the same age, 53. He called Nelms, “the best Sheetrock man in Alabama.”
“He was a cool, calm guy. He was the last guy I thought would be popped,” Knighten said. “Everyone was his friend, and he loved Alabama football.”
Knighten said he has fond memories of Nelms, an Austin High graduate. Once when the two men were in their 20s, they went fishing in a tributary of the Tennessee River.
“We were bass fishing, wading in the creek wearing just shorts and shoes, and an alligator swam between us. We were fishing in an alligator slide and didn’t even know it,” he said. “We didn’t catch any fish that day. We got out of the water real fast like. We were young and dumb. We always laughed about it over the years.
"Keith liked telling stories. He always added something, exaggerated to make the stories more dramatic and funnier. He might have stumped his toe and when he was finished telling the story, he would say he broke his leg.”
Knighten, a retired minister and deacon, said he introduced Nelms to the Lord about 30 years ago.
---
Body in river
In the other incident, the body of a man recovered from the river Monday was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy, authorities said.
Jeff Chunn, Morgan County coroner, said the deceased man had no identification but is believed to be between 35 and 50 years of age. “He was wearing street clothes,” Chunn said.
Chunn pronounced the man dead at 11:13 a.m. at Johnson Landing along Johnson Landing Road in Valhermoso Springs. He said Morgan County 911 received a call at 10:55 a.m.
He said it might be “a few days” before the forensics office provides a preliminary report and possible cause of death.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford said a kayaker called 911 to report a body floating in the river about 300 yards northeast of Johnson Landing.
“We’re not sure if the subject died from drowning or from injuries,” Swafford said. “We’re not sure how long the body was in the water. It’s an active death investigation.”
The Morgan County Rescue Squad removed the body from the water and delivered it to a staging area on private property about 100 yards west of Johnson Landing Road on the river.
Swafford said other agencies responding to the scene were Morgan County Sheriff’s Office marine unit and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Police.
