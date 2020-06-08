Two offices in the Morgan County Courthouse closed early today because two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
He said the license commissioner’s office closed at 11 a.m. and the district attorney’s office closed at noon because one employee in each office tested positive. The employees were tested Friday, and Long was notified of the results today. Long said the license satellite offices in Lacey’s Spring and Hartselle also were closed. He said all of the offices will open with normal hours Tuesday.
He said one employee was feeling bad and went to the doctor’s office for testing. He said the other employee was at a local hospital for an unrelated procedure and was tested.
“We have already disinfected the affected offices and they will be open for business again Tuesday morning,” Long said. “We’re taking steps to make sure that all employees and visitors from the public are safe. Both employees will have to be in quarantine for 14 days before returning to work.”
He said the courthouse opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
