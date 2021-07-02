Saturday
8 a.m — Final round of Spirit of America Golf Classic begins at Burningtree Country Club (starting time subject to change).
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park, including food vendors, arts-and-crafts booths, a petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, carnival games and face painting.
---
Sunday
9 a.m. — Registration begins at T.C. Almon Recreation Center for children’s bike parade. Registration is free.
10 a.m. — Children’s bike parade with patriotically decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons and strollers will make its way from T.C. Almon Recreation Center to the Point Mallard Ice Complex.
Noon — Spirit of America Festival’s second day opens at Point Mallard Park, with food vendors, arts-and-crafts booths, a petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, carnival games and face painting.
3 p.m. — Spirit of America Field opens to guests to allow families to pick out their fireworks viewing location.
4 p.m. — Entertainment begins on the Spirit of America Field stage. 4 p.m., Zoe Burdett; 5:30 p.m. Erica Moyers; 6 p.m., Christian band Xtreme Faith; 7:30 p.m., interactive family comedy show "Austin & Leb Presents.”
9 p.m. — Fireworks; tune to 102.1 FM outside of Point Mallard Park to listen to music that fireworks are choreographed to.
---
Sunday shuttle
6 – 11 p.m. — NARCOG Regional Transit Agency will provide shuttle service to Point Mallard Park for the fireworks show from the GE plant (2328 Point Mallard Dr. S.E.) and from the Princess Theatre (112 Second Ave. N.E.). Shuttle wristbands are $2 and entitle purchaser to unlimited rides to and from the festival site. Individual one-way trips will cost $1. Last call to return to downtown parking will be at 10:45 p.m. Correct change must be used. No credit cards will be accepted. Federal regulations governing NARCOG Transit require riders to wear face masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.
