A second suspect in a November incident in which gunshots were fired at a Southwest Decatur house and two vehicles has been apprehended by authorities, according to Decatur police.
Kimani Paul Wynter, 20, of Decatur was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. He was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $22,500.
Police said Wynter’s arrest is linked to a Nov. 4 shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of London Place Southwest in which several shots were fired.
Police discovered a residence and vehicle were shot multiple times.
Six days later, Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, of Decatur was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. His bail also was set at $22,500.
Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
