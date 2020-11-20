Two armed suspects forcibly entered a Union Hill home in eastern Morgan County on Thursday night and knocked down the homeowner before fleeing with a weapon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said the suspects and a getaway driver were later apprehended and charged with first-degree robbery.
Swafford said Branon Lee Taylor, 20, of Lacey’s Spring, Savon C. Black, 19, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Erica Nicole Campbell, 18, of Somerville are in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000 each.
Swafford said nobody was injured in the incident.
