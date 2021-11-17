Parental involvement, smaller class sizes and intense remediation efforts helped three local elementary schools test above the state average in English Language Arts despite serving high-poverty neighborhoods, administrators said.
Decatur's Frances Nungester Elementary along with Limestone County Schools' Piney Chapel Elementary and Sugar Creek Elementary are all Title I schools. At least 40% of the student population of a school must be from low-income families before it receives the federal Title I designation, according to State Department of Education spokesperson Michael Sibley.
Yet all three schools had at least 50% of students test proficient in English Language Arts on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program last spring. The state average was 45.39%.
Out of six Title I schools in Decatur City Schools, Frances Nungester Elementary had the highest English Language Arts proficiency at exactly 50%.
Principal Shannon McCaskey credited the students' proficiency to the new state curriculum and making sure that learning does not end when students leave school grounds.
“It’s important for us to have that school connection at home,” McCaskey said. “We make sure parents are aware if their child is struggling so they can help them at home.”
Teachers at Frances Nungester send lessons home for parents to help their children with and also email parents web-based learning exercises for their children to complete.
McCaskey said family engagement has made the biggest difference in getting students to learn to read on grade level.
“Our teachers are in constant contact with parents,” McCaskey said. “All the things that happen in school are important, but you have to have that relationship with the parents and the home in order for the students’ learning to continue.”
The demographics of the school are 51% Black, 29% Hispanic, 18% white, and 2% Asian or American Indian. Eighteen percent of the school's students are classified as English language learners. Decatur City Child Nutrition Director Devin Williamson said that 98.2% of the school's students received free and reduced lunches in October 2018, and that percentage has not changed.
“They are part of the Community Eligibility Provision which is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas,” Williamson said. “Because of this, (Francis Nungester) qualifies for the free and reduced lunches not by applications, but by the percentage of food stamps their families received.”
Allison Sain has been teaching fourth grade reading at Frances Nungester for seven years and has accumulated nine years total in elementary education.
Sain said she knows that not every student who enters her class will be on a fourth grade reading level, so she teaches for a range of levels.
"We have kids who enter the fourth grade and they may be on a kindergarten or first grade reading level and also kids that come in on an eighth grade level," Sain said. "If I'm constantly teaching on a fourth grade level, kids reading below that are not going to feel successful and kids reading well above that level are not going to feel challenged enough."
Sain said that with standard based programs, she is able to reach students who are struggling with grade level reading.
"We have a program called IXL, which is a standard based math, reading, and science (program)," Sain said. "So if I had a student struggling with fourth grade reading material, I can put them at a lower level (with IXL) and once they get the concept with less-challenging text, they're able to go up a grade level."
According to its website, IXL has a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, individualized guidance, and real-time analytics.
McCaskey said that they have faculty and staff in addition to an EL teacher who work with the English language learner demographic.
“I have faculty and staff here at my school, where if the EL teacher is absent, they can step in because they speak Spanish,” McCaskey said.
Piney Chapel Elementary
Piney Chapel Elementary in Athens tested 55.84% proficient on English Language Arts scores with a population of just under 25% English language learner students. More than 70% of its students receive free and reduced lunches.
The demographics of the whole school are 55% white, 29% Hispanic, 9% Black, and 7% unclassified.
Principal Rebecca Dunnivant said part of their success comes from EL specialists who give intense remediation to English language learner students and also the students themselves encourage and help other students who are not fluent in English.
“Our kids are really great at supporting each other,” Dunnivant said. “We have some students who can speak English and Spanish fluently; it’s like a superpower.”
Dunnivant said the Limestone County school district has reduced the school's class sizes so they can give more attention to individual students.
“Fifteen students is an ideal class size,” Dunnivant said. "In the past, some grade levels have had more than 25 students in the classroom. Now my biggest class has 21 and every other class has between 13 and 15."
The average class size in the state is around 20 students, according to Sibley.
Dunnivant also attributes Piney Chapel students' success to teachers and intervention specialists.
“We have a schedule at our school that puts instruction first,” Dunnivant said. “We have an EL teacher and an EL instructional assistant helping with our EL students and we expose them to English as much as we can.”
Dunnivant said that reading remediation for all of Piney Chapel’s students is always a top priority and state-mandated programs keep it a priority.
“We have some great programs in place that start in kindergarten,” Dunnivant said. “These programs teach the foundations of reading, phonemic awareness, phonics, working on vocabulary, and fluency comprehension.”
There is also a state-mandated after-school program where students can receive tutoring.
Sugar Creek Elementary
At Sugar Creek Elementary, another Title I school in Limestone County, 54.04% of students tested proficient in English Language Arts.
In her 16 years as an administrator, Principal Cleo Miller said that she noticed her students improving ever since the state implemented the teaching of the science of reading in 2019.
“The science of reading has made a huge difference in students becoming skilled readers,” Miller said. “If we implement the science of reading to fidelity because this is a whole different way of thinking about reading than what we were using 10 to 15 years ago.”
The science of reading is a body of research that teaches educators how to teach phonics instruction to their students, which is the decoding of letters into their own individual sounds.
The demographics of Sugar Creek Elementary are 82.9% white, 15.09% Hispanic, 8.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 4.65% two or more races, 3.21% Black, and 0.16% Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. Fifty-nine percent of those students receive free and reduced lunches and 13% are English language learners.
Miller credits all state-mandated programs as beneficial to her students becoming proficient in English Language Arts.
“The science of reading, the after-school tutoring program, the summer reading program, and the parent engagement piece have been some of the things that I think have really helped,” Miller said.
With the Literacy Act, the state mandated both family engagement and after-school programs for all public schools in the state.
