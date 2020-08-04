The state health department reported over the weekend that one Morgan County resident and two Limestone residents died of COVID-19, bringing the two-county death toll to 28.
As of Monday, Morgan County had 2,223 confirmed cases and 15 confirmed deaths. Limestone County had 1,196 confirmed cases and 13 confirmed deaths.
“It has now been 20 weeks since we had our first case of COVID in Alabama. It seems like it has been 20 years,” Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said at a news conference Monday.
Although the virus has been compared to the flu, Smith said more people have died from COVID-19 since the first case came to Alabama in March than have died of the flu even during years when the flu has been particularly deadly.
Between 2014 and 2018, Alabama averaged about 1,112 flu deaths annually according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, 1,580 had died from COVID-19 in less than six months, according to ADPH data.
Smith said people should wear masks, follow distancing guidelines and sanitize. She said people are still resistant to taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I get told every weekend that, ‘We’re sick of you telling us to wear a mask,’” Smith said.
Smith said the ADPH is currently “finding great success” with remdesivir, a drug which has been used to treat the sickest COVID-19 patients. She said currently, the ADPH has a sufficient supply of the drug.
“Right now we’re OK with getting it, we just need to stay that way,” she said.
Smith said the pandemic is straining the health care system in other ways, and there is concern about the demand for COVID-19 tests.
National and statewide demand for tests is slowing the turnaround time for test results, as laboratories work through a backlog. ADPH on Monday said test results that previously averaged 24 to 48 hours are now averaging seven days, complicating efforts to trace and isolate those who have been exposed to the virus.
Smith said some people are not isolating while they await test results.
“Quite honestly, people just get fed up and they don’t want to stay at home. Folks, we’ve got to stay at home,” Smith said.
As of Monday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including nine in intensive care and three on ventilators. Another eight patients were suspected of having COVID-19 but awaiting test results.
Athens Limestone Hospital had 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including two in the ICU.
Schools
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said COVID-19 transmission throughout Morgan County impacts the school system, and asked residents to wear masks.
“We appreciate the community’s help in wearing those masks and keeping the whole county’s levels down, because that certainly impacts us, so please do your part,” Douglas said during the news conference.
Decatur City Schools is using ADPH risk levels to guide the school’s sanitation and distancing protocols. Douglas said that if the ADPH codes Morgan County red, for “very high risk,” the district will move to a virtual format.
Currently Morgan County is coded orange, or "high risk."
“If we’re green, yellow or orange, then we’ll have in-person school, but if we were to go to the very highest level, then we would transition to our virtual model. Our virtual model would also include some small groups coming into the building so that we could service our student population that is of the most need,” Douglas said.
Decatur City Schools begins Aug. 12, except for pre-kindergarten which has been pushed back to Aug. 19.
The ADPH each Friday designates counties green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (very high risk) and updates the assignments every Friday. Morgan County has moved between levels in recent weeks, but has been coded orange for “high risk,” the past two Fridays. Morgan is one of 39 counties with a “high risk” designation.
As of Friday, the ADPH had designated all counties yellow, orange and red. There are no green (low risk) counties.
Lawrence County was upgraded from “low risk” to “very high risk” on Friday. Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the system will continue to monitor the ADPH’s guidance.
“Last week, we were green and now we’re red. Who knows, when we start school (Aug. 12) we might be green again. Whatever we decide it will be to make sure our students and staff remain safe,” Smith said.
No Lawrence County residents have died of COVID-19, according to ADPH. Four new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total in Lawrence County to 310.
