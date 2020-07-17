Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported for Morgan County on Friday and one more for Limestone as both counties were elevated into the "very high risk" category under Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
Lawrence County also was designated "very high risk," which the ADPH says means "people at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including people 65 or older and people with heart disease, diabetes, other chronic diseases, or weakened immune systems, should exercise extreme caution and stay at home if at all possible."
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said the number of COVID-19 deaths in Morgan County has doubled from five to 10 in the last week.
“More people have COVID, more people are getting sick, more people are going to the hospitals and are in the hospitals,” Smith said. “The majority of people who ended up getting admitted to the hospital, not all of them, are people who do have other health conditions.”
Smith called the deaths and hospitalizations “horribly tragic,” and said those hospitalized for COVID-19 often have cardiac problems, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and similar conditions.
In the last 14 days, more than 800 Limestone and Morgan county residents tested positive for the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard.
The ADPH reported 61 new positive COVID-19 tests for Morgan County on Friday, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 1,577.
Limestone County had 39 new cases for a total of 787. There have been five deaths reported for the county.
Lawrence County had 11 new cases reported Friday and 173 total, with no deaths.
More information on the ADPH's risk categories can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/guidance.html. Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent for Decatur schools, has said the the color-coded risk categories will be incorporated into the system's reopening plan.
