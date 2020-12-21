Three streets in Northwest Decatur will be resurfaced beginning Tuesday through the end of the year, according to a city spokeswoman.
The city’s engineering department and Reed Contracting will be working on McCarthy Street Northwest, from Alabama 20 to Market Street, McCarthy Street Northwest from Church Street to Alabama 20, Madison Street Northwest from Vine Street to Cain Street and Cherry Street Northwest from Davis Street to Madison Street.
City spokesman Emily Long said, weather permitting, the road work should be completed by Jan. 1.
