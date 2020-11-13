According to a Decatur City Schools update released Friday, more than 500 students and employees are in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said as of Friday, in-person instruction will continue at all schools.
There are 37 positive cases of COVID-19 within the district, including 25 among students and 12 among staff. The highest number of positive cases comes from Austin Junior High, where seven students recently tested positive. Other impacted schools are Austin High (three cases), Austin Middle (six cases), Austinville Elementary (three cases), Benjamin Davis Elementary (two cases), Decatur High (five cases), Frances Nungester Elementary (four cases), Woodmeade Elementary (three cases), Chestnut Grove Elementary (one case), Julian Harris Elementary (one case), Leon Sheffield Elementary (one case) and the central office (one case).
A total of 523 employees and students are in quarantine, including 446 students and 77 employees.
"We make every effort to release accurate data; however, the numbers change throughout the day and may have changed after this data was compiled," the update said.
