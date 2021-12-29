A $98.4 million legal settlement for chemical contamination involving 3M, the removal from office of Limestone County’s longtime sheriff and COVID-19’s rising death toll were among the top news stories locally during 2021.
The year also included significant developments for Decatur, with a parking deck and hotel announced for downtown and a Sixth Avenue streetscape project gaining support.
Tragedies had an impact as well, with nine homicides recorded in Decatur from May to August and two Daikin America employees dying after suspected chemical exposure.
Other significant stories involved a new ambulance service started by Decatur Morgan Hospital, the continued worker shortage impacting area businesses and a microburst causing storm damage in Southeast Decatur.
Following is a look at the top stories of 2021 as selected by Decatur Daily staff members.
---
3M settlement
3M Co., which has a facility along the Tennessee River in Decatur, agreed to pay Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities for the company’s past disposal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The settlement was the biggest story of 2021 locally because it will finance future projects and came after two decades of chemical contamination litigation — with some lawsuits still pending.
The settlement will provide Decatur $35 million for “development and construction of a new public recreational facility” that will replace the Aquadome Recreation Center, which sits over a closed landfill and will become 3M property once a replacement is built.
Morgan County and Decatur Utilities will each receive $5.4 million, and the city an additional $7.2 million for projects supporting the community. The settlement also includes payments for sludge disposal costs and future and past remediation work at the Morgan County Regional Landfill.
The three governmental entities agreed that $7 million from the settlement would be paid to Harris Caddell & Shanks as attorney fees even though no contingency fee arrangement was agreed to in advance of the settlement.
---
Sheriff Blakely removed from office
The longest tenured sheriff in the state, Limestone County’s Mike Blakely, was removed from office after his Aug. 2 conviction for first-degree theft of property and using his official position or office for personal gain, both Class B felonies. Blakely, 70, was sentenced to three years in jail followed by two years of unsupervised probation. Serving in his 10th term, Blakely first took office in 1983.
In October, retired Judge Pamela Baschab, who handled the case, denied Blakely’s request for a new trial. Blakely is appealing his conviction and is presently out on a $50,000 appeal bond.
Limestone Coroner Mike West served as interim sheriff until Gov. Kay Ivey appointed 39-year-old Joshua McLaughlin as the county sheriff. McLaughlin, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, was the chief investigator with the Limestone District Attorney’s office at the time of his selection.
---
COVID patients pack hospitals
In January, Morgan County hit its 100 death related to COVID-19, including 10 in one day early in the month.
During the first week of the year, Decatur Morgan Hospital officials reported nearly 100 inpatients fighting the coronavirus with 10 in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 103 new Morgan County cases daily in early January, while Limestone County had a seven-day average of 75 cases and Lawrence County averaged 25 new cases per day.
“We’re wounded,” Dr. James Boyle, a pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care and critical care units at Decatur Morgan Hospital, said in January. “We do have days of joy, but we’re still wounded.” He said his staff was overworked and stressed from seeing deaths from the virus.
As of Dec. 25, Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties had seen 431 COVID-related deaths in 2021, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That was 54.7% of the pandemic-related deaths in those counties since March 2020.
---
A bloody summer
Nine homicides were reported in the city of Decatur from May 9 to Aug. 19, according to police records.
• On May 9, Chester Jordan, 59, of Decatur, was gunned down at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex. Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, was charged with capital murder on May 14 and Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur, was arrested on a capital murder charge by U.S. marshals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29 and extradited to Decatur.
• On June 10, Frankie Roland Smith Jr., 62, of Decatur was fatally shot at a workshop behind an auto dealership on U.S. 31 South. Police arrested Spencer Newton Harwell, 44, of Decatur, and charged him with murder.
• On June 11, Aaron Michael Brown, 19, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his grandmother, Deborah Patterson, 66, at her Locust Street Southeast residence.
• On June 20, Viet Truong, 44, was fatally shot outside of the Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest. Suspected gunman Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, surrendered to Decatur police on June 22 and was charged with capital murder.
• On July 4, Keith E. Nelms, 53, of Decatur, was killed by a single gunshot by a male family member at his home on Hillside Road Southwest. No charges have been filed in what police have called a domestic disturbance.
• On July 13, Rodney Fossett, 21, of Decatur, was fatally shot at Summer Courtyard Apartments in Southwest Decatur, and Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, of Decatur was detained by U.S. marshals near Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 6 and charged with capital murder. A month later, Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth, was charged with capital murder and accused of being a getaway driver in the case.
• On July 16, Deja Lekia Bolden, 25, of Decatur, was found fatally stabbed on Fifth Avenue Northwest. Macray Adam Williams III, 25, of Decatur, was charged with murder in the case.
• On Aug. 18, DaJuan Clemons, 20, of Decatur, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Avery Isaiah Robertson, 22 of Decatur, on McDonald Court Southwest.
• Early in the morning of Aug. 19, a Hartselle man, Mark Allen Nicholson, was gunned down as he pumped gas into his pickup at the Wavaho fuel store at 707 Wilson St. N.W. Ricardo S. Bass of Huntsville was developed as suspect and later arrested on Aug. 31 following a car chase, which ended in Limestone County just off Interstate 565. Bass is also a defendant in a Huntsville fatal shooting about 45 minutes before Nicholson’s death. Bass is in Morgan County Jail on a capital murder charge.
---
2 Daikin employees die after suspected chemical exposure
Two Daikin America employees in Decatur died six weeks apart after suspected chemical exposure on the job.
Will Delashaw, 33, of Trinity, spent nearly three months in the intensive care unit at UAB Hospital before dying Sept. 28, after having breathing problems following the exposure on July 2, said attorney Kendall Dunson of Beasley Allen law firm in Montgomery.
In the same incident in July, another Daikin employee, Wesley Rusk, 45, of Eva, developed breathing issues overnight and went to the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital on July 4. Rusk was transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital on July 15, where he died on Aug. 10.
The company has not said publicly what chemical was involved or acknowledged any role in the deaths.
---
Decatur hospital begins ambulance service
In early October, the City Council voted to issue a permit to allow Decatur Morgan Hospital to operate a full-time ambulance service in the city following a verbal guarantee by CEO Kelli Powers that it’s in the ambulance business “for the long haul.”
First Response Ambulance Service had held a monopoly in Decatur since 2014, but city officials had pushed it for years to improve response times, passing a strict ambulance ordinance in 2019.
“We believe Decatur deserves better,” Powers said at a council meeting. “Due to the increase in response times, dissatisfaction in the community and delayed transports, we believe approving our CPNC will solve these issues and give people the service we want for our community.”
First Response owner David Childers told the council that Decatur doesn’t need another ambulance service and that hospital officials and a few select city officials conspired against his company.
---
Hotel, parking deck in downtown plans
Downtown Decatur will get a $6 million parking deck after City Council took the initial steps on Oct. 18 that “committed” it to a deck that’s an incentive to land a new hotel.
The council approved hiring architects and a geotechnical services firm and made arrangements to pay those firms up front with city funding that will be reimbursed from a planned bond issue.
The council also approved an agreement that sets Decatur-Morgan County Tourism’s share of the lodging tax revenues for the next four years at 64.3%. This agreement is part of a plan to use $110,961 of the lodging tax revenues annually to help pay the debt service for the parking deck. The council has not yet voted on devoting this money toward the deck project.
Local developers announced in September plans to build an 80-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotel at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and East Moulton Street.
The four-story parking deck will be built on the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Southeast, adjacent to the hotel. The planned deck will have 240 parking spaces, 90 of which will be allocated to the hotel.
---
Streetscape plan on Sixth Avenue gets OK
An $8 million streetscape plan to beautify the northern end of Sixth Avenue in Decatur was approved after City Council committed to the project in June.
The project encompasses a 1-mile area of Sixth Avenue between Prospect Drive Southeast and Keller Memorial Bridge. It would add wider walkways, turn portions of the turn lane into medians with flower beds, block some roads from turning left and make Prospect Drive and Gordon Drive one way around Delano Park.
The council hired Volkert Inc. for engineering and design of the project.
---
"Now hiring" signs everywhere
Businesses, big and small, and schools are having trouble finding workers and have curtailed hours, services and production because of the lack of staff.
Some restaurants temporarily closed and some still have their dining rooms closed because of the shortage.
In March, Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the county’s economic recovery from the pandemic was strong with unemployment rates low.
“This, coupled with Mazda Toyota (Manufacturing USA in Limestone County) and their suppliers ramping up employment leads to more job openings,” he said. “In addition, many families are carrying an increased burden for child care caused by virtual school and other pandemic related constraints that limit their abilities to leave home for work. This issue has also left positions open at various facilities.”
The state reported in January Morgan County’s unemployment rate was at 2.9%, while Limestone County was at 2.5% and Lawrence County was at 3.1%. Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in January, its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hours at Point Mallard Aquatic Center and the Aquadome pool were curtailed over the summer and the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center pool opened only briefly because of a shortage of lifeguards.
---
Microburst causes damage in Southeast Decatur
The June 12 microburst storm damaged at least two dozen homes in Southeast Decatur, most in the Hickory Hills area.
More than 300 trees were downed by the high winds, with some trees falling on homes. No injuries were reported.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis said her office listed 24 homes as damaged to some extent from the microburst.
Decatur Community Development records show five of the damaged homes were deemed as “being unsafe for occupancy.” Davis said her office won’t do a property damage cost assessment since most homeowners were insured.
One tree removal business owner estimated nearly $1 million in property damage was caused by the wind and rain on June 12.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the microburst brought twisting winds up to 60 mph.
The city of Decatur declared a state of emergency after the storm, which Davis said helped residents recover by allowing tipping fees at the Morgan County Regional Landfill to be waived and bringing attention to the severity of the storm damage.
Decatur Utilities electric manager Glenn Boyles said the June 12 storm caused outages for more than 1,700 customers. The storm broke 14 utility poles including six on Alabama 67.
Fifteen cross arms and 15 transformers were replaced after being damaged from falling trees and limbs, and a high-voltage line was damaged near the Point Mallard Golf Course.
