Vintage cars are a popular part of 3rd Friday, but they won't line Second Avenue this month because the event has been canceled.

 Crystal VanderWeit/Decatur Daily

This month's 3rd Friday celebration in downtown Decatur has been canceled, an organizer said, because of concerns about a group of unruly youths.

—katie.steele@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Instagram @katieeesteele

Billy Towe

Unattended youths causing trouble will eventually be unattended adults causing trouble unless it is addressed now. I understand 3rd Friday organizers cancelling the event out of caution. I always thought there was enough police presence to keep everyone / everything safe. However, if that is not the case, I would expect the city to increase police presence and stop/arrest/prosecute anyone who creates issues. It’s hardly fair that a small group of youths can cancel such a widely attended family ever.

J. T.

Those darn unattended youths. This looks bad for the city

