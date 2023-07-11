Third Friday (copy)
Buy Now

Vintage cars are a popular part of 3rd Friday, but they won't line Second Avenue this month because the event has been canceled.

 Crystal VanderWeit/Decatur Daily

Downtown Decatur’s 3rd Friday celebration has been canceled for July due to unattended minors causing problems at the event in the last few months, and organizers are trying to find a solution so the street festival can return in August.

View our Print Replica

katie.steele@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Instagram @katieeesteele. Staff writer David Gambino contributed to this article. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.