Downtown Decatur’s 3rd Friday celebration has been canceled for July due to unattended minors causing problems at the event in the last few months, and organizers are trying to find a solution so the street festival can return in August.
Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association and owner of two Second Avenue stores, said association members spoke with the Decatur Police Department, Downtown Decatur Redevelopment Authority and the city when deciding to cancel the event.
“There are no parents with them to hold them accountable,” she said of the unruly youth. “We’ve had a few fights and we had an incident when they kind of rushed a store.”
The decision to cancel was made June 30. “This is a decision made by the Downtown Merchants Association," Mayor Tab Bowling said.
Quarry said during the June 16 event about 30 kids went into the store Absaroka at Second Avenue and Johnston Street Southeast and “just ran around the store and then ran back out.”
She said misbehaving minors started becoming a problem during the street festival last year, and “as the event has grown, we have seen an increase in the group that has been causing issues,” she said.
DDMBA typically has about four police officers keep security at the event, but they doubled that to eight for the June 16 event and still experienced problems.
Quarry said they were unable to acquire enough security for this month, which is another reason the event is canceled. She added that they are still planning to hold a 3rd Friday in August.
The street festival is held monthly from April to October on Second Avenue between Lee Street and Gordon Drive. The next session was scheduled for July 21 with a theme of Dog Days encouraging pet adoptions.
The event is put on by the DDMBA, but the organization works closely with the city.
“We’re working with them to figure out a way to go forward,” said Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes the area where 3rd Friday is held. He said ideas for improving the situation have been discussed, but nothing has been decided formally regarding what new actions will be taken toward the safety of the event.
Decatur police Capt. George Silvestri said Monday he had no comment on the 3rd Friday cancellation.
Pike said one of the first things “thrown out” in discussions for solving issues was not allowing minors unaccompanied by an adult past a certain time.
“This is something other places have dealt with, like Bridge Street, the mall,” he said. Pike said this is just a potential solution. “We have to research it and figure out what fits best for the event."
Quarry said the problems are partly a result of the event's popularity. It was shut down in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic but returned beginning in May 2021.
“The event has grown so much in the last two years, so it’s basically just growing pains,” said Quarry, “It’s just made such a big difference in attendance and security. ... We just want to make sure everybody is safe.”
Pike and his wife own a store downtown called The Paper Chase. He said he has heard complaints from people at 3rd Friday and in the public about “the youth and vulgar language and some of their rambunctious attitudes this summer.”
“We have to do what is required to ensure a safe event for everybody,” he said, “I would hate to see a real issue happen and us not know that we have taken all precautionary measures to prevent something from happening.”
Pike said that there have been “fights, some things said, some altercations with our police officers, but there has not been a serious incident.”
He said he hopes that whatever solution organizers enact will avoid any dangerous issues. Officers patrol Second Avenue from Lee Street to Gordon Drive during the event.
“It’s just a lot for a few officers to handle,” Pike said, “A conversation needs to be had with the police department about what they think it will take to get this in check so we can get the event going back.”
