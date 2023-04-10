Decatur’s downtown 3rd Friday street festival returns next week, and an organizer said the 2023 season will have more food trucks, a centrally located stage for musicians and themes ranging from bicycles to roller skates to pets.
“Everybody’s excited and wants to be part of the community,” said Dede Quarry, president of the Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association. “There’s a lot more businesses wanting to be involved with it. It’s going to end up being really awesome.”
She said the number of applications from food truck vendors increased dramatically after the mobile eateries had long lines during last year’s 3rd Friday events. She said she expects 10 to 14 food and game trucks for each festival this season compared to eight to 11 a year ago.
She said organizers also plan to have more games and activities for children.
The event stretches along Second Avenue from Lee Street Northeast to Gordon Drive Southeast. Decatur police said last week there would be no parking on Second Avenue after 4 p.m. for each of the seven 3rd Fridays this year, and intersections along the route will close at 4:30 p.m. Each event officially begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until about 9.
Quarry said the community stage will move to the area of Second Avenue between Johnston Street Southeast and Grant Street this year. Bluewater Revival will have the featured performance at the April 21 event.
The theme for the April festival will be bikes to tie into Decatur's new bicycle rental program that will officially open during the event at 6 p.m. The Blue Bike program will have rental stations at Rhodes Ferry Park, Point Mallard Park and on 312 Second Ave. S.E. in front of the Sassy Owl Boutique.
“We are proud to offer an additional amenity to entertain downtown residents and visitors,” Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Kelly Thomas said in a statement. “The bike share program will allow riders to experience our downtown and our parks in a fun way.”
As part of the theme, a children’s bicycle parade will be held in front of the stage and prizes for bicycle decorations will be given. Quarry said there also will be drawings for two children’s bicycles and several kids bike helmets.
The theme for the May festival will be Up, Up and Away to tie into the Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic on Memorial Day weekend and Pryor Field’s planned air show in June.
The June theme will involve roller skating and organizers will set up a place for children to skate. Dog Days will return as a theme in July after a number of pets were adopted during that themed night a year ago.
To rent a bicycle in the Blue Bike program, riders must download the free Movatic app on their mobile phone and create an account. The rental fee is $2 per hour, and the bike will continue to be charged until returned to any of the Blue Bike Stations.
Following are the 3rd Friday dates and themes.
April 21: Bikes
May 19: Up, Up and Away
June 16: Skating
July 21: Dog Days
Aug. 18: Nonprofit Night
Sept. 15: Positively Decatur
Oct. 20: Fall Fest
