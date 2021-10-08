At least four people were dead after storms Wednesday evening dumped heavy rains on parts of Alabama.
A 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died in separate incidents when floods carried away vehicles in northeast Alabama, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. That storm dumped between 7 and 12 inches of rain in about 3½ hours’ time in the Brindlee Mountain and Arab areas of Marshall County, just east of the Morgan County line.
The Guntersville Fire Department’s swift water rescue team got the call about 9 p.m. Wednesday night to assist in Marshall County, with 10 firefighters gathering their equipment and heading that way. The team initially dispatched to Haynes Road in Arab, the site where the small child drowned.
“We went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, and it wasn’t visible at that time,” Chief Brian Waldrop said. “It was totally submerged.”
The teenager died in the Friendship area.
Just across the county line, no major issues were reported in Morgan County.
“We only received flooding reports (Wednesday) for the community of Mud Tavern, but have not received anything today for them or the rest of Morgan County,” said Hilary Granbois, emergency management specialist for Morgan County.
Searchers elsewhere found the bodies of a boyfriend and girlfriend, Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler, both 23, inside a car that was swept away by a swollen stream in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, said Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.
Dozens of people had to be rescued Wednesday night in central Alabama, where the National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches of rain fell, and a south Alabama town temporarily lost its main grocery store when a creek came through the doors of the Piggly Wiggly. Near the coast, heavy rains caused sewage to bubble out of underground pipes.
The rain caused havoc in places across north Alabama, submerging cars in metro Birmingham and parts of the Tennessee Valley. Rescue crews helped motorists escape as low visibility and standing water made travel life-threatening in some areas.
Some of the worst flooding happened in Pelham, outside Birmingham, where 82 people were rescued from homes and more than 15 were pulled from vehicles after creeks and streams overflowed their banks, the Pelham Fire Department said early Thursday. More than 100 rescuers with 16 boats were involved, the statement said.
"Water was coming in the car so fast I had to bail out the window," said Jill Caskey, who watched Thursday morning as a tow truck hauled away her sport utility vehicle from a low-lying parking lot in Pelham. The car stalled as she was trying to navigate floodwaters during the deluge.
A police officer helped her to high ground, and Caskey's husband picked her up on a roadside. But it then took them three hours to travel a few miles home because of flooded roads.
Caskey has heard the weather safety mantra of "turn around, don't drown," but said "it really happened so fast I didn't have time to think about it."
The Alabama deluge came about seven weeks after flooding killed more than a dozen people in Tennessee. Such floods may be more common in the future because of global warming, scientists say.
In south Alabama near the Florida line, water covered streets in the flood-prone Escambia County towns of Brewton and East Brewton, inundating a shopping center and sending as much as 3 feet of water into the Piggly Wiggly. Two schools had to cancel classes, said Escambia Sheriff Heath Jackson.
To the south, in Baldwin County, as much as 250,000 gallons of waste water overflowed from sewage systems along Mobile Bay, officials said.
Heavy rain extended into Georgia, with the National Weather Service saying as many as 6 inches of rain have fallen in a crescent from Columbus to Macon and then northeast toward Athens, Gainesville and South Carolina.
On Wednesday, news outlets reported that rising waters forced people to evacuate from a motel in Macon after the parking lot and ground floor rooms flooded. In adjoining Jones County, schools canceled classes Thursday as floodwaters submerged some roads and left some unpaved roads impassable. Rising waters on the Ocmulgee River led Jones County deputies to rescue people who were trapped in their home on Wednesday. At least eight county roads in Putnam County were closed, with at least one washed out.
