Decatur City, Athens City, Morgan County and Hartselle City school systems announced this afternoon they will be holding virtual classes only on Friday because of the icy road conditions.
Lawrence County and Limestone County schools will be closed, school officials said.
In addition, all campuses of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University will be closed Friday.
