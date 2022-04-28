A 4-year-old child drowned this afternoon in Southwest Decatur, police said.
Officers responded to a reported drowning about 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Westmead St. S.W., according to a Decatur Police Department news release.
The child was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway campus and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
No further details were immediately available. Police said an investigation determined drowning as the cause of death.
