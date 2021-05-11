Five students from Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties made Calhoun Community College's list of its top 10 students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The list features students with a minimum 3.7 GPA who have completed a minimum 35 semester hours.
Students interested in being featured on the list were asked to apply earlier in the academic year for consideration in the competition, according to Carla Swinney, coordinator for student advocacy, special projects and discipline at Calhoun. Faculty and staff then review nominations to select the year’s top 10 students.
“Each year, we receive a large number of applications which makes the judging process so competitive,” said Patricia Wilson, vice president of student services at Calhoun. “We are excited to announce that this year’s top 10 students are not only made up of highly driven scholars, but they have already demonstrated their exceptional leadership qualities and academic excellence during their time at Calhoun.”
Calhoun recognized the 10 students on April 30 at its Decatur campus as part of an Honors Day program. The event was closed to the public but livestreamed online on the college’s YouTube channel.
The list of top 10 students for 2020-2021 is as follows:
- Barry “McCall” Atchison, of Hartselle — advanced manufacturing, 4.0 GPA
- Delanie Compton, of Moulton — speech-language pathology, 4.0 GPA
- Guy Greenhaw, of Athens — advanced manufacturing/welding, 3.8 GPA
- Sarah Khouri, of Huntsville — cybersecurity, 4.0 GPA
- Tyler Legere, of Madison — electrical and computer engineering, 3.9 GPA
- Mallory Lott, of Madison — business accounting, 4.0 GPA
- Sarah Prater, of Madison — business administration, 4.0 GPA
- Jenna Marie Sica, of Decatur — general studies, 3.8 GPA
- Brenna Sullivan, of Madison — nursing, 3.8 GPA
- Easton Williamson, of Hartselle — general studies, 3.8 GPA
