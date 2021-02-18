Almost 9,000 customers served by local utilities lost power during this week's winter storm, and officials said outages would've been even worse without preventive tree-trimming programs.
Power had been restored by late Wednesday afternoon in Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties to all customers except for 51 with Athens Utilities, which provides electric service across Limestone including rural areas.
“There are several damaged utility poles crews are working to replace,” according to city of Athens spokeswoman Holly Hollman. “These damaged poles are impacting service for many of the customers without power.”
Central Church of Christ in Athens remained open through Wednesday as a warming station, providing cots and groceries for people who have heating unit issues or who have lost power, Hollman said. She said the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency was offering support for the effort.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the number of Athens Utilities outages reached about 6,000 customers on Monday, and even though the number of outages had dropped by Wednesday, “it’s a critical situation” for people who don't have power.
“We're doing our best to get all power restored before this next round of weather comes through,” Athens Utilities electric department manager Blair Davis said.
Athens Utilities reported scattered outages, with accumulated ice weighing down lines and causing limbs or trees to fall on them.
Other areas hit by outages reported power had been restored.
“Everything is quiet today,” Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said Wednesday afternoon.
On Monday afternoon, a tree fell across a line on Vestavia Drive Southwest and left 800 customers without power for about 90 minutes, according to Holmes.
Michael Cornelison, spokesman with Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. serving Lawrence and Morgan counties, said that on Monday afternoon, about 1,900 customers were without power because of downed trees taking out power lines. “Everybody was back up by 6 p.m. Tuesday,” he said.
Holmes said a tree-trimming program prevented more outages in Decatur, and Marks said Athens Utilities' electric department has about $1.4 million budgeted for clearing limbs away from power lines, based on the low bid for the contract work.
“If we didn’t have that, we’d probably have tens of thousands without power,” he said. Marks noted in his State of the City address last month that the number of electric customers continues to climb, increasing by 1,400 customers in 2020 to reach 50,300.
Utilities in other cities have helped with restoring power in the Athens area.
The Scottsboro Electric Power Board sent four crew members and two trucks on Tuesday to help out, and Marks said Athens Utilities got additional help Wednesday from Huntsville Utilities.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. today for Limestone and Lawrence counties and a winter weather advisory for Morgan County. Geoffrey Heidelberger, a meteorologist with the Huntsville office, said a half-inch to an inch of snow was forecast for Morgan County, with a range of 1 to 2 inches predicted for Limestone and Lawrence counties, overnight into early this morning.
The low temperature recorded at Pryor Field on Wednesday just before sunrise was 14 degrees, according to Heidelberger.
On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended delivery and retail operations for ZIP Codes beginning with 356, 357 and 358. But Wednesday, the service announced that all post offices in the state opened for business Wednesday, and there would be mail delivery throughout the state.
The weather continued to prompt some cancellations or delays for services in the Athens area.
Due to the prediction of inclement weather, the Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic hours will be 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The hospital asked that people avoid calling the hospital so that its scheduling team can dedicate its time to getting all appointments rescheduled. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.
Athens Municipal Judge Don Mansell canceled Municipal Court for today, and court officials planned to communicate rescheduled dates to those who were to appear in court.
