The Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur will host “A Country Christmas” featuring Americana and country singer-songwriters Erin Enderlin and Kayla Ray on Dec. 17.
'A Country Christmas' concert at the Princess Theatre and more holiday events
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
